DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87,445.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, DEX has traded down 57.4% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $109,594.47 and approximately $87,445.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

