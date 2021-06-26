DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $5,520.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $135.02 or 0.00407801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

