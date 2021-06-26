DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Trading Down 0.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC)

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

