Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $1.93

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $14,762.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,608,230 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

