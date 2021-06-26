Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.61 and a 52 week high of $179.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

