DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $14,121,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

