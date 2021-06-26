DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,273,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

