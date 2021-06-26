Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $281,267.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $2.93 million and $281,267.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00143438 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

