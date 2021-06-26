Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0125 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $470,540.81 and $261.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.40 or 0.05643432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.69 or 0.01411948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00389792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.93 or 0.00628100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00394216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,508,336 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

