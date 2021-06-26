Digitex Token Price Hits $0.0064 (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

