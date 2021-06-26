Dimecoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,735.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029842 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00134895 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

