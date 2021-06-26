DMM: Governance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $585,687.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $585,687.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.