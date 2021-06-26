DMScript (DMST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $523,773.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $523,773.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

