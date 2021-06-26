Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $155.99 million and $4.66 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001160 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

