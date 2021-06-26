DODO Price Hits $0.79 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $86.94 million and $58.34 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00052031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00572157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037887 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

