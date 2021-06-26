Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLMAF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

DLMAF stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

