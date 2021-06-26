Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

DOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

DOL opened at C$56.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.07. The company has a market cap of C$17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,600 shares of company stock worth $12,312,618.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

