Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

D stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.