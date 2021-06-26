DPRating Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $482,777.95 and $37,171.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

