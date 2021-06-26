DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.01419514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00390112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

