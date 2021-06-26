Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) versus Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Financial Survey

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.88 $79.09 million N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.26 $50.93 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Finders Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97%

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Hovnanian Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans and title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

