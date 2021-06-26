DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00071016 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.