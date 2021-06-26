DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) vs. Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resonant and DSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 65.39 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -6.22 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.19 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.42

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resonant and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35%

Summary

DSP Group beats Resonant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.