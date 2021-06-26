Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 34.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $28,991,717. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

