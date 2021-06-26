Duality Advisers LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 340.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.42 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.