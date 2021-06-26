Duality Advisers LP Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 257.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.