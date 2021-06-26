Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.