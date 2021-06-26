Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.28 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,432 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.27. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

