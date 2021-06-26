Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.42 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 93,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.01 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

