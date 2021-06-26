Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.59 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

