Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,160 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.
In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
