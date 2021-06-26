Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 17,796 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,796 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $2,227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

