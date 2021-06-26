Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

JAZZ stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

