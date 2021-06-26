Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,198 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Trade Desk by 407.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after acquiring an additional 312,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,332,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

