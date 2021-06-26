Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.75 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

