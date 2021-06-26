DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00042243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006087 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.