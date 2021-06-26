Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.17 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $187,558.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

