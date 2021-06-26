DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits Market Cap of $10.37 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00030140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and $392,440.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00165813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00092057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,028.02 or 0.99741690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,563 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,010 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

