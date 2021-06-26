DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $9.42 or 0.00030007 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $9.79 million and $359,961.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00166564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,522.05 or 1.00397743 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,066 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

