Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.