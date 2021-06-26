Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,367 ($17.86). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.86), with a volume of 216,173 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,351.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

