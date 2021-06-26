Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.11

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00576256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037863 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.