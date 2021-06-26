DXdao (DXD) Price Up 14.5% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. DXdao has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $418,436.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $257.39 or 0.00781581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00254732 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

