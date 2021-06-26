Dynamite Market Cap Hits $191,876.48 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $191,876.48 and $39,495.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00245100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00775966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,507 coins and its circulating supply is 391,260 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.