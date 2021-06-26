Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

