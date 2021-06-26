Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 141.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

