Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Eagle Materials worth $108,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

