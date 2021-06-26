Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.