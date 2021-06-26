Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,098.82 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $457,098.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.00595713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

