EFFORCE Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $57.10 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,771,376 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

